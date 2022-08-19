L-G inaugurates 3-day food fest

New Delhi: Delhi L-G V.K. Saxena on Friday inaugurated a three-day food festival "Swad Maati ka" organised by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) at Charkha Park near Charkha Museum in Connaught Place. The food festival was organised to promote our culinary heritage and the use of earthen pots as an alternative to single use plastic.

Saxena stressed upon the importance of the traditional way of cooking that ensures healthy and nutritional food, apart from using ecologically viable earthen and clay pottery during the occasion. This event is an effort on part of NDMC to restore our culinary heritage and taste and encourage the use of earthen pots/utensils following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheme for empowering of 2.5 crore potters whose livelihood is dependent on making of clay pottery and utensils.

NDMC plans to organise other such events in other parts of Delhi.

During his welcome address Chairman-NDMC, Bhupinder Singh Bhalla said that the food festival aims to promote the alternative products to single use plastic, which will in turn mitigate the effects of plastic on our environment. The Food Festival will continue till Sunday, 21 August, 2022. This food

festival is being organised under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to promote eco-friendly pottery utensils.

Prominent food vendors participating in the food festival with their special cuisine include; Haldiram (Matar Kulcha, Pav Bhaji), Chaayos (Kulhad Chai, Bhel Puri), Feastray Hospitality (Bhel Puri, Pav Bhaji, Veg Biryani, Lassi, Jaljeera), Moets Catering (Biryani), Bake Burry (Dahi-Biryani), Sarvanna Bhawan (South Indian Foods), Ghumar Restaurant (Dal, Bati, Churma) Khandani Pakoda (Dal Makhni, Lachha Parantha), Kulcha King (Kulche Chhole), Jasmit Singh (Amritsari Nan, Chhole ), Jaleba Rajendra Nagar (Jaleba, Rabdi), Kulhad Chai (Chai, Vada Pav), Rajasthai Food (Rajasthani Food dishes).