L-G has stalled appointment of govt counsels, claims AAP; L-G office sources reject charge
New Delhi: In yet another sign of growing tussle, the AAP on Wednesday said Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has stalled the appointment of public prosecutors and standing counsels in a bid to reverse the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation's decision, a charge dismissed by sources in the LG office as "frivolous, bereft of facts and misleading".
Addressing a press conference, party MLA Atishi alleged that the Lt Governor has stalled the appointments raising questions on the entire selection process even though the names of the candidates for empanelment of government counsels were cleared by the HC. Sources in the L-G office dismissed the charge and said that the issues being raised by the AAP MLA were "frivolous, bereft of facts and deliberately misleading".
"The proposal pertaining to empanelment of Standing Counsel (Criminal), Additional Standing Counsel (Criminal) and Additional Public Prosecutor is under active consideration and is taking the normal procedural time as necessitated by the various aspects involved in such matters," one of the
sources said.
