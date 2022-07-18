L-G grants CBI sanction to prosecute Amantullah Khan in waqf case

New Delhi: Lt Governor VK Saxena has granted the CBI sanction to prosecute AAP MLA and Delhi Waqf Board Chairman Amantullah Khan in a case registered against him in 2016 over alleged illegal appointments, official sources said Sunday.



They said besides Khan, prosecution sanction has also been granted against then Waqf Board CEO Mehboob Aalam for offences including "deliberate and criminal violation" of rules, regulations and law and "misuse of position" and causing financial losses to the exchequer.

A Delhi government revenue department's sub-divisional magistrate (headquarters) had in November 2016 filed a complaint alleging "arbitrary and illegal" appointments by Khan to various existing and non-existing posts in the Waqf Board.

Khan, the MLA from Okhla, said on Sunday he has done no wrong and was not

worried.

"What corruption was there in recruitments? I did not take money or snatch anyone's rights," he told on Sunday after the sanction was granted.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party also reacted sharply to the development, claiming the party and its leaders are being targeted by the BJP government through "totally crass and baseless allegations".

The CBI had in March this year questioned Khan for several hours in connection with the case.