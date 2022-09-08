'L-G gobbled crores through ghost artisans'

New Delhi: Delhi L-G V K Saxena misappropriated crores of rupees making payments to ghost artisans when he was the chairman of the KVIC, the AAP MP Sanjay Singh claimed on Wednesday, demanding his immediate sacking and a probe against him by the central agencies. Addressing a press conference, Singh backed his claims referring to a 2016 Patna High Court order on payment of wages to artisans and findings of a CVC inquiry into alleged disbursement of crores of rupees to ghost artisans .

As he made the allegations, he tore the defamation notice sent to him by the LG recently, saying such notices can neither intimidate him nor stop him from telling the truth. The AAP leader also asked Saxena to respond to his allegations using his personal social media handle, saying the official handle of the Raj Niwas "belongs to the Delhi L-G, not you".