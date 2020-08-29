L-G gives nod to hold JEE, NEET exams in city: Sources

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has permitted holding of JEE and NEET exams in the city, despite objections raised by the Delhi government citing student safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic, sources said on Saturday.

A proposal for holding JEE and NEET exams in Delhi was put forth in the last meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which was attended by the L-G and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, they said.

"The Delhi government in its file sent to the L-G by the revenue minister on Saturday recommended not to hold the exams in view of safety of students. "The Delhi chief minister (Arvind Kejriwal) had also decided against holding JEE and NEET because of the pandemic. However, the L-G returned the file upturning the chief minister's decision and permitting holding of the exams," the sources in the Delhi government said.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia who is also education minister of the city government, had earlier this week, written to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, requesting him to postpone the exams given the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

He had demanded that the medical and engineering entrance exams be postponed and the Centre work on alternative methods for selecting students. agencies