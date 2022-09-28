L-G gives go ahead to Dwarka mobility plan

New Delhi: Delhi V.K. Saxena chaired the 66th Meeting of the Governing Body of Unified Traffic & Transportation Infrastructure Planning & Engineering Center (UTTIPEC) on September 26, 2022.



He approved the action taken report from the last meeting held on April 26, 2022 and various far-reaching projects that will help ease the traffic situation and improve transport and transit in the city were deliberated upon and approved. Saxena stressed upon the need for comprehensive prospective planning that took into account all developmental projects in an area before finalizing the proposals for approval of UTTIPEC.

The L-G was informed that widening of the road from existing 7 metres to 30 metres. would require acquisition of private land and more importantly clearance of the Forest Department that had declared the entire area as 'morphological ridge' for a project of approach road from Chattarpur to Institutional area in Maidan Garhi. He issued instructions to DDA to explore the possibility of widening the road to the extent possible taking into account the land available with DDA, Gram Sabha and the Forest Department and also came up with another design which included the private land.

Fresh proposals were also approved during the meeting, such as Implementation of Master Plan of AIIMS New Delhi, Preparation of cycle track on the route across Delhi-NCR, Preparation of Comprehensive Mobility Plan for Dwarka (K-II) Zone, and Multi Modal Integration (MMI) Plan of Jhandewalan Metro Station, Rajendra Place Metro Station and Nangloi Metro Station.

Saxena also expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of inter-agency coordination for successful implementation of the hitherto approved MMI plans for 59 Metro stations.