L-G for installing rotating mist sprinklers on high-rise buildings to curb air pollution

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday asked officials to explore the possibility of installing rotating mist sprinklers on high-rise buildings in Delhi to curb air pollution.



At a meeting organised to review issues pertaining to air pollution, the Lt Governor asked agencies concerned to immediately start repairing, covering and carpeting of roads, pavements, footpaths and central verges. This should be completed within a fixed time, he added. On earthen pavements, he said, suitable high-density soil-holding grass and shrub varieties should be used.

Dust from roads and construction and demolition activities account for 26 percent of the PM2.5 pollution in Delhi.

Saxena also directed the Environment Department to immediately provide sufficient funds to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi so that enough road cleaning machines could be purchased and put to use, a statement said.

He also directed that charging stations for electric vehicles should not be allowed to come up on footpaths and pavements, lest it ends up defeating the entire purpose by creating traffic snarls and crowding.

The L-G stressed that the utility of public transport to reduce emissions could only be achieved if people are

able to access public transport through sufficient linkages in their close vicinity.