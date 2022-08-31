L-G flags recent violations in excise, education department

New Delhi: Delhi L-G VK Saxena reviewed the working of the Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) on 30 August. During a meeting, a presentation on vigilance detailing work procedure, complaint management system, manpower management, performance audit, information management system and status of cases amongst others was presented and reviewed.



The L-G issued detailed and strict instructions for ensuring efficiency, transparency and effectiveness in the functioning of the department. He also took note of the various violations and procedural lapses that had come to the fore recently in the Excise, Education and Public Works Departments etc.

Saxena has asked the Chief Secretary to issue an office memorandum for creating awareness about the Rules/Regulations pertaining to Tender/Purchases/Procurement of Goods & Services. He also stressed upon strictly adhering to the timelines as prescribed by the CCS (CCA Rules, 1965) and the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) manual.

The LG also directed the Vigilance Department to process the requests of investigating agencies like Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made under Section 17(A) and Section (19) of Prevention and Corruption Act, 1988 in a time-bound manner.

Flagging instances of inordinate delay in investigation by ACB/DoV, the L-G said that such delays defeat the very cause of justice and asked for all such cases to be reviewed within a month.

The L-G also instructed the officials to ensure that 'e-office' is implemented and made functional in the DoV by 2 October, 2022.