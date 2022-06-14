L-G directs officials to ensure genome sequencing of samples
New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday directed officials to ensure genome sequencing of COVID-19 samples in Delhi to "proactively" detect the prevalence of any new variant amid an uptick in cases in the city. At the meeting to review the Covid situation, also attended by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, dengue and other vector-borne diseases being reported in the city despite the season not being conducive for its spread were also discussed.
Terming the occurrence of dengue in summer as worrisome, Saxena asked officials to consult experts and epidemiologists to ascertain if a new virus strain had evolved. Underlining the need for enhanced testing coupled with a focus on the strategy of testing, tracking, treating and vaccinating to successfully fight the Covid pandemic, the L-G directed officials to ensure genome sequencing of the cases being reported to detect if there any new variant has emerged.
He appreciated the high vaccination percentage in Delhi but also pointed to the relatively low figures in administering precautionary doses and advised officials to enhance them through a public outreach programme.
Saxena directed officials to remain vigilant and not let the guard down as far as hospital preparedness is concerned. He appealed to people in Delhi to voluntarily adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour. Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday reported 614 new cases and zero death due to the disease, while the positivity rate increased to 7.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department here. Delhi's tally of cases increased to 19,13,412 and the death toll stands at 26,221, the department said in its latest bulletin.
