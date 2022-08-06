L-G directs CS to resolve water issue at Montenegro Consulate

new delhi: Lt Governor V K Saxena on Friday expressed concern over the disruption in water supply to the Consulate of Montenegro and directed the Chief Secretary to resolve the issue immediately.



He also advised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to address such matters that affect the image of the country.

"Received complaint from Consulate of Montenegro regarding non supply of water, unavailability of tankers & dirty water at low pressure by DJB. Directed CS to immediately resolve the issue. Advised CM @ArvindKejriwal ji to address such matters that affect India's image globally," the LG tweeted.

Earlier, Consul General of Montenegro to India Dr Janice Darbari wrote to Saxena, informing him that the consulate did not get water supply for two days and the Delhi Jal Board did not provide any tanker either despite making requests.

Sources in the L-G office said Saxena expressed concern over non-availability of drinking water and tankers; supply of dirty water at low pressure and recurrent sewage management problems at various diplomatic missions in the

capital.

The L-G office has been receiving complaints and requests from diplomatic missions and residencies outside the Diplomatic Enclave which have been facing water supply and sewage back flow issues for long, the

sources said.

Saxena has said that such issues cause inconvenience to the foreign representatives in India and tarnish India's image.