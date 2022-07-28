L-G chairs meeting with Revenue Department to review its function

New Delhi: Delhi Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena chaired a meeting to review the function of the Revenue Department. The revenue department is involved in land matters including maintenance of land records, acquisition, registration, sale, etc. and has a direct interface with DDA and MCD.



They also play a crucial role with regards to disaster management and providing basic relief, and services to the people across the City, which involves inter and intra departmental coordination. The department has been asked to expedite seeking legal opinion on the SOP for implementation of Land Pooling Policy and apprise the action taken within 3 days and reconcile the 142 pending land acquisition awards with DDA within one month.

The L-G has also directed the department to make that online processing of application for demarcation is made operational within a month in light of cases of fraud in registration, transfer and mutation of land.

In this regard, the Department was also asked to ensure integration of DORIS and mutation software so that there is automatic updation of land records after registration of any transaction of land. The integration of the Appointment Management System with DORIS was instructed to be completed by 15 August, 2022.

The L-G instructed them to examine the map of Delhi prepared by the Central Ground Water Board to identify locations where the water table is high and accordingly frame such a policy.

De-sealing of borewells at such sites accompanied by pit holes to recharge ground water will help meet the City's water requirements in an environmentally sustainable manner.

The L-G asked the department to expedite the setting up of an Integrated Command and Control Center at Shalimar Bagh.