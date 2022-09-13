'L-G cannot enjoy power without accountability'

New Delhi: After Delhi High Court took cognizance of the death of two people during cleaning of a sewer in the city, the AAP on Monday targeted Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, saying the DDA which comes under him is responsible for the tragic incident.



The Delhi LG cannot enjoy power without accountability", AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a statement, reacting to the court's order.

There was no immediate reaction either from the LG Office or the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to the AAP's charge.

A sweeper and a security guard died on September 9 in Outer Delhi's Mundka area after they inhaled toxic gases inside a sewer they had gone down to clean, police had said.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the incident, a high court bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad directed registering a public interest litigation and issued notice to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi government and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in the matter on the basis of a news report dated September 11.