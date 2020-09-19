L-G calls for restrategising containment policy; advises larger, open areas for weekly markets

New Delhi: Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday directed authorities to prepare a blueprint to restrategise Delhi's COVID-19 containment policy, unlocking measures and aggressive contact tracing amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital.



He was speaking at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot and other top officers attended the meeting.

"Advised officials & experts to jointly prepare Blue Print for re-strategizing containment zone policy to reduce positivity & mortality rate. Emphasised on aggressive IEC campaign particularly in vernacular languages to engage stakeholders for ensuring Covid appropriate behaviour," Baijal said in a tweet.

The L-G, who chaired the DDMA meeting, also directed the district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police for proper delineation and strict perimeter control of containment zones, active house-to-house surveillance with a special focus on high-risk management as per central government guidelines, he said.

The officers were also directed to take action against unauthorised weekly markets. It was advised to shift the weekly markets at larger, open spaces to ensure social distancing.

Delhi government's principal secretary (Health) also made a detailed presentation on the COVID-19 situation in the city. He stated that there are a total of 2,34,701 confirmed cases, out of which, 1,98,103 patients have recovered, till September 18.

In order to achieve behavioural changes among people in view of the pandemic, the officers were directed to go for aggressive campaigning and engaging youth, resident welfare associations and non-profit groups for the purpose. Management of vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria were also reviewed during the meeting. Officials were also asked to ensure sufficient diagnostic kits, medicines and beds in the hospitals, officials added.