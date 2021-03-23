L-G calls for random tests; carefully observe Holi: Jain

New Delhi: Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Delhi LG Anil Baijal on Monday directed authorities to conduct random tests at airport and railway stations, particularly of travellers coming from states with high incidences, and ensure strict enforcement of coronavirus-appropriate behaviour in view of Holi, sources said.



Chairing a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Baijal asked officials to be more

vigilant. "After detailed deliberations with experts and keeping in view the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the need to be more vigilant and ensuring strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour was emphasized upon.

"In view of the upcoming festivals, the need for more caution and regulation was stressed upon and random testing at airport and railway stations needed to be done- particularly of passengers coming from states with high COVID incidences," a source said.

During the meeting, it was decided that following advice of the experts, the existing strategy of cluster based surveillance, testing and genome sequencing would continue.

"The Lieutenant Governor stressed on the need to ramp up vaccine coverage with greater outreach and focused IEC campaign, with special emphasis on marginalized/poor sections without access to digital platform," the source said.

Health Minister Satyendra Jain also underlined the need to remain alert amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases, and appealed to people to take precautions during Holi festival.

He also said government hospitals in Delhi are considering staggered timings for OPD patients in view of the increase in COVID-19 cases.

There is a need to remain alert and wear masks all the time. Strict action is being taken against those found without a mask and violating social distancing norms, Jain told reporters.

He also urged the people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour during Holi on March 28-29.