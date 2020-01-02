L-G Baijal inaugurates new SDMC park in Aya Nagar

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday inaugurated South Delhi Municipal Corporation's new park along with South Delhi Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri at Aya Nagar in the South Zone and dedicated it to the residents in the area.



Baijal said that the SDMC is doing remarkable work in developing neglected barren pieces of Gram Sabha and DDA lands into beautiful lush green parks.

"Most of these lands are marred by encroachments, illegal activities, heaps of garbage & malba. Green areas being commissioned in the form of parks will definitely reduce pollution and provide an atmosphere conducive to healthy living in villages," he said, adding that green cover has increased in Delhi with the concerted efforts of all the civic agencies.

SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti also spoke on the occasion and said that his municipality is focusing on providing public facilities and amenities in rural areas also, which are generally available only in urban areas.

SDMC has taken over 19 Gram Sabha Lands and so far developed 14 beautiful parks on them. Bharti said that the total area of the Aya Nagar park is 4.5 acres and Rs 40 lakh was spent on developing it.

He said that there are around 350 trees and 7,000 shrubs planted in this park.

"This beautifully developed park has the facilities of open gym, gazebos, jogging tracks, a small pond, playground & swings for children and high mast lights," he said.

Bidhuri also lauded the efforts of SDMC in building inclusive and environment-friendly spaces for the community and said that the Aya Nagar park was a long-standing demand of the residents in the area.