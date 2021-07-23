L-G Baijal grants powers of detaining authority to Delhi Police chief till Oct 18

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has granted the powers of detaining authority to the Delhi police chief till October 18 under the National Security Act, according to a notification.



It comes ahead of Independence Day and at a time farmers protesting against the Centre''s three agriculture laws have been holding ''Kisan Sansad'' at central Delhi''s Jantar Mantar.

The Delhi Police said it is a routine order and is issued regularly.

The NSA allows preventive detention of an individual for months if the authorities feel that the individual is a threat to the national security, and law and order, police sources said.