L-G Baijal grants powers of detaining authority to Delhi Police chief till Oct 18
New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has granted the powers of detaining authority to the Delhi police chief till October 18 under the National Security Act, according to a notification.
It comes ahead of Independence Day and at a time farmers protesting against the Centre''s three agriculture laws have been holding ''Kisan Sansad'' at central Delhi''s Jantar Mantar.
The Delhi Police said it is a routine order and is issued regularly.
The NSA allows preventive detention of an individual for months if the authorities feel that the individual is a threat to the national security, and law and order, police sources said.
