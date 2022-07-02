Korean restaurant busted for running bar without licence
noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Thursday arrested a South Korean national along with his Indian business partner for serving illicit liquor to customers at a restaurant in Greater Noida. Police found that they were serving liquor without a license.
According to the police, the South Korean national has been identified as Saganshu Koo, a resident of Masan in Gyeongsang Province, South Korea and currently staying in Chi-3, Greater Noida while his Indian business partner has been identified as Nanhe Yadav, a native of Gorakhpur and resident of Chi-3, Greater Noida.
Police has recovered 102 bottles of illicit liquor from the restaurant, including six cartons (72 bottles) of a Korean brand beer. Meenakshi Katyayan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida said that on Thursday while carrying out patrolling, their team of Beta 2 police station received a tip off about a illicit liquor of foreign brand being kept and served at a Korean restaurant in Chi-3 area.
"A team reached the restaurant and it was found that they were serving liquor without a bar license. When its documents were checked, along with documents of business owners, it was found that the restaurant had started recently and had certification from Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. However, they were serving liquor without having a bar license and hence were booked," Katyayan added.
An FIR under Section 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 63 of the Excise Act has been registered against the two suspects. Police also found that Korean national had come to India around two years ago. The visa documents of the S Korean national were found legal. He was running the Koo House, which had 23 rooms, a room furnished with a karaoke.
