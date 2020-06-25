KMP E-way still lacks light, prone to accidents

Gurugram: Inaugurated nearly 2 years ago by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a long delay, the Kundli Manesar Palwal (KMP) Expressway was made to enhance the connectivity in the National Capital Region but various unresolved issues have ensured that despite setting up the infrastructure, the safety of commuters has, unfortunately, not been ensured as the expressway continues to be prone to accidents.



To begin with, 135 kilometres of the KMP expressway remains incomplete and unlit. The peril to commuters using the KMP expressway was highlighted only when after one year of its operations, it was revealed that there were 400 mishaps and 106 fatalities on the highway. With vehicle traffic increasing as the city unlocks, there are concerns that the number of accidents on the Expressway will also increase. A large number of road mishaps and deaths were also reported in March, April and May this year.

One of the major factors of fatal accidents occurring at repeated intervals has been attributed to the KMP expressway being inefficiently lit. Based on sources, around 70 percent of fatal accidents occur mainly in the night or evening.

"KMP expressway has become extremely unsafe for commuters. There are no lights, so many pits, sharp turns. Even as KMP Expressway is newly built it has caved in at several spots in Badli, Mandothi, Asodha exit. I request the Haryana Government to look into the matter to prevent further loss of lives," said Vivek Dahiya, a resident of Gurugram who uses the Expressway regularly.

Allegations have now started pouring in about why a large part of the KMP expressway remains incomplete. There are over 65 contractors that continue to accuse government agencies of not giving them full payments to date. The contractors accuse government agencies of owing them Rs 220 crore. This, even though the Haryana Government has started collecting toll from the e-way. There have been several occasions in the past where contractors have not wavered to protest against the Haryana Government for holding back their payments.

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has also alleged that most of the contractors are yet to complete the works at the Expressway. Taking cognizance of the huge costs involved in transmitting power through non-renewable means, there have been plans to produce power through solar panels.