Gurugram: The Haryana government has transferred Gurugram Police Commissioner Muhammad Akil as ADGP (Crime) and replaced him with Faridabad Police Commissioner KK Rao.

KK Rao was earlier too the Police Commissioner of Gurugram before his transfer to Faridabad. Akil had replaced him 18 month ago.

Akil will also hold the additional charge of Director of Police Training Centre at Madhuban.