Kitchen fires keep bellies warm; no sign of farmers running out of food

New delhi: The massive agitation by farmers against the new farm laws has stretched to over 40 days at Singhu Border of Delhi and Haryana, but two things that they haven't run out of are food and an unrelenting spirit.

While the centre stage of this protracted battle remains the streets, but the fire in the belly of these farmers has been sustained by the flames burning in the kitchens backstage.

Aggrieved farmers, mostly drawn from Punjab, had arrived at Singhu Border on November 26, answering the 'Dilli Chalo' call of their leaders who are seeking repeal of the three new farm laws which they allege will "wreck the lives of hard-working peasants".

Palwinder Singh, 45, a farmer from Gurdaspur, had arrived at Singhu Border on day one of the protest along with a 'jatha' to set up a kitchen right in the middle of the highway.

He begins his day early, every morning by taking bath in the open in biting cold and offering prayers to the "Waheguru".

"A revolution cannot run on empty stomachs. We are farmers who follow teachings of our revered Sikh Gurus, and this is Guru ka Langar, all his grace and we are just the agents of his will. So we are keeping the fire burning in the kitchen," Palwinder told a wire service.

About 200 people work in multiple shifts at the kitchen where he works, a big 'roti' maker is installed in the middle of the area while the trolley of a tractor serves as the site to heat cauldrons to cook vegetables, 'puri' and other food items.

At the front stalls of these kitchens, people of all social stations, rich and poor, queue up to collect food with folded hands.

Most sewadars choose to remain anonymous while rendering services and want people to understand the "plight of farmers", saying the fight must go on.

Next to the ladies' kitchen is a stall for 'shardai', a traditional sweet drink of Punjab region, which everyone is getting to taste at the protest site.

At the stall in the front, people line up behind a rope and pick up bowls to get a serving of this tasty, white beverage.

But, it's not just the kitchens where food is being offered, an army of volunteers walk around lugging a stock of bananas and distribute it to people sitting on protests and bystanders as well, as leaders belt out fiery speeches on stage.

Meanwhile, Senior Delhi Police officers including Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya on Sunday met representatives of farmer unions protesting against the Centre's agricultural reforms.

The meeting came days ahead of Republic Day when the farm unions plan to take out a 'Kisan Parade' to the national capital from different parts of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to press their demand for repeal of the three farm laws.agencies