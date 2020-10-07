Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Manish Sisodia interact with the students of Delhi Government school in 10th digital EMC session

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and Managing Director of Biocon Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, interacted with the students of Delhi Government School on Wednesday. It was the 10th digital interaction session organized by the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum Team of the Education department.

Sisodia said, "Entrepreneurship mindset means we should look at every opportunity with a new perspective, irrespective of the career option we choose. A student may become an engineer, doctor, or anything else but they should also have that mindset that if required, they can set up their own business and become a job provider."



During the interaction, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw touched upon various aspects of becoming an entrepreneur. She said, "The journey of becoming a successful entrepreneur has not been an easy one. During my initial days, nobody was willing to give me a loan for my business as they did not understand biotechnology and therefore, did not understand my business idea. But there was one person who found it interesting and agreed to provide me the loan."

