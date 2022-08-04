Kingpin of Mewati gang wanted in case of MACOCA arrested

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, the Special Cell of Delhi police has arrested an accused Sunil Beri (47) who was absconding for nine years in a case of MACOCA in Delhi, the officials informed on Wednesday. Sunil Beri is a resident of Jhajjar, Haryana and was the most active member of the interstate crime syndicate of Mewat-based robbers.



He used to receive robbed trucks, tractors, and containers laden with expensive articles from members of the syndicate. He was previously involved in more than eight criminal cases in Delhi, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan etc, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell Jasmeet Singh mentioned. 14 associates of Sunil Beri were earlier arrested in the case of MACOCA and all of them have been facing trial in this case. But Sunil Beri had gone underground since the day of registration of the FIR against him and his associates.

Salli, a dreaded Mewati gangster was the kingpin of the above crime syndicate. Jaffru, Jakir, Subbu, Jamshed, Sahib, Sahun, Sher Khan, Farooq etc., are other members of the syndicate undergoing trial in this case. Members of this syndicate used to waylay and rob tractors, containers and trucks laden with costly items on highways at gunpoint by abducting their drivers and helpers and further abandoning them after robbing their trucks, Singh said.

"There was information about frequenting of Sunil Beri in the area of Outer Delhi, Jhajjar and Rohtak in Haryana. This input was further developed by deputing sources and mounting surveillance on the movements of said fugitive and his associates. After efforts of more than six months, specific information was received by Inspr. Shiv Kumar that the accused has been residing in a house situated in Rohtak, Haryana.

A team was formed and a trap was laid near the place from where Sunil Beri was apprehended on Saturday", Jasmeet Singh quoted. Sunil used to provide financial and other logistic support to the members of the syndicate before their arrest in that case in the year 2013. Further investigation of the case is in progress, Singh added.