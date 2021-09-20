Kingpin of interstate drug syndicate held

New Delhi: Within a week of busting an interstate drug syndicate from both Delhi and UP's Bareilly, the Crime Branch of the city police nabbed the main operator of the network Tamoor Khan aka Blola from the capital city on Thursday.



According to the police officials, Bhola was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh by the Delhi Police and Rs 50,000 by the UP Police on his arrest as he was evading his arrest from 2012 and a total of nine cases were already registered in both Delhi and neighboring state Uttar Pradesh under NDPS and Gunda Act against him.

On September, 12, Millennium Post reported the arrest of three people, including two suppliers and one manufacturer pertaining to this network. The Narcotics Cell of the city police was arrested drug manufacturer Shahid Khan aka Chote Pradhan from the Bareilly jail.

According to DCP Crime (Narcotics) Chinmoy Biswal, "Tamoor Khan had built the image of local Robinhood. The locals used to give him prior information about cops and that helped him evade police raids. But this time, the cops received information about his movement near Seelampur area of Delhi and nabbed him on Thursday."