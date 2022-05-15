Kin of victims throng hosp in pain & grief

New Delhi: Standing outside Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri area here since Friday night, 18-year-old Tanu recalled the fire incident at Mundka and said that she got injured while jumping from the second floor of the building with the help of a rope. She told Millennium Post that a motivational speech event was being held on the second floor when the fire broke out. Around 200-250 people were attending the programme. She broke down while speaking and said that there was only one exit and "we couldn't breathe when the fire broke down in the building". There was no emergency exit in the building and that's the reason many people failed to escape, she added.



Pramod Kumar, brother of Narendra Kumar broke down while talking about his brother. He told Millennium Post that the administration and hospital are not doing anything. "I along with my parents are here in the hospital since Friday. We are not allowed to identify my brother's body in the morgue, and in the list of injured patients there is no mention of his name. What should I do now? Nobody is helping us," he said.

Mahipal Kumar and his brother Rakesh Kumar's daughters — Preeti, 21, and Poonam, 20, and Madhu, 21, have been missing since the fire broke out. "The administration is not allowing us to identify the bodies of our daughters. We received call at around

4 pm and since then we are here. We first went to the location where the fire broke out and then reached Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. We are left with no hope", the duo said.

Akbar's wife Musarrat has been missing since Friday. She is working in Cofe Impex Pvt Ltd, the CCTV camera and router manufacturing company where the fire broke out, for a year. He said that he received a call around 2 pm. His wife told him that she's going for a work. "After that I heard about the news on fire through my friend. We are not getting any help from the government officials as well as administration. I am waiting for my wife's details since Friday. I am tensed. We have three kids. Who is going to take care of them? Where should we go? My only wish is to see my wife," he said as he frantically searched for his missing wife.