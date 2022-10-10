Kin of those booked in 2020 Delhi riots case demand justice

New Delhi: The families of those booked in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots and other cases gathered here on Saturday to demand justice, alleging that charges have been "strategically" framed to "scare" those raising their voice for people.

Nargis Saifi, wife of Khalid Saifi who is an accused in the 2020 riots case, alleged that several others like her husband have been labelled as "anti-nationals" and arrested.

"Khalid used to hit the streets to raise the voice of citizens. Several others like Khalid have been labelled as anti-nationals and arrested.

"I barely accompanied him to the protests but now the situation is such that I am bound to speak up," Nargis claimed at a press conference.

She alleged that the "government has framed these charges very strategically to scare those who raise their voice."

The riots, which went on for three days, had erupted in northeast Delhi on February 24 after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured. As northeast Delhi became the epicentre of violence, clashes also broke out at Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, Khureji Khas, Bhajanpura, Dayalpur, Gokalpuri and other areas.

She further said their fight for justice has been "long and difficult" as Khalid has been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

"Every parent wants to give their children the best possible life but I don't think it is possible for us anymore. Every time I step out of the house, my kids ask if I'm going to see their father and if he will return.

"Khalid is not even allowed to hug his children with both his arms as one of the hands is always held by the policemen when we meet him," she claimed.