Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets job in Delhi govt

New Delhi: After a brother of slain IB officer Ankit Sharma was given a job in the Delhi government, the AAP on Thursday stepped up its attack on the BJP, saying it does politics in the name of Hindus but did not do anything for the community members who suffered due to the 2020 riots.



The party alleged that the large-scale violence in northeast Delhi was "a well thought-out plan and a conspiracy" of the BJP but it did not come forward to provide "any help" to Hindus who fell victims to the riots.

"We had a feeling that the BJP, which would certainly not help Muslims as it hates them, would help Hindu society. But it is very unfortunate that BJP, which only plays politics in the name of Hindus, did not come forward to help any of the Hindu families who were victims of the riots," AAP's political affairs committee and national executive member Durgesh Pathak told a press conference. He said it was Arvind Kejriwal's government which helped the victims of the riots "in all possible way".

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal handed over a job letter to the brother of Ankit Sharma, an IB officer who was killed during the riots. "The Kejriwal government is appointing Ankur Sharma as a 'Junior Assistant' in the Education Department," the statement said. The chief minister's office said Kejriwal had last year handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to Ankit Sharma's family.

Pathak said, "Why didn't the BJP government at the Centre do anything for his family when the IB comes under it? Ankit Sharma was a Hindu."

Meanwhile, Ankur Sharma said the Delhi government has supported his family at every step following the death of his brother, according to the statement. "The CM provided us with financial assistance. Today, I have been offered a government job in the Delhi government by the CM," the statement quoted Ankur Sharma as saying. Ankit Sharma's mother also thanked the Delhi government and CM Kejriwal for supporting her family.