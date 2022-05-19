Kids of multi-tasking staff to get online civil service training: Special Commissioner of Police (Welfare)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police is known for its new policies for better work operation and welfare schemes — multi-tasking staff (MTS) from time to time. The MTS like barbers, cobblers, and sweepers, who used to work on the payroll of the city police, will now get some additional benefits. While speaking to Millenium Post, Special Commissioner of Police (Welfare) Shalini Singh said that the Delhi Police has tied up with the online education platform — Unacademy to help the children of any MTS who wants to prepare for civil service exams after graduation.



"We have signed an MoU with Unacademy, especially for the wards of the police personnel and the multi-tasking staff of the city police to provide better education for their future. The children of the deceased and retired police personnel can also avail the benefits", Singh added. A special test will also be organised for the students for selection in Unacademy and the first 1,000 students will be provided free coaching by the esteemed institution, the senior official mentioned. However, talks with the premium education centres like Akash institute, ALS, Drishti and Nirman are already in the pipeline.

Moreover, Ladli Foundation, a non-government organisation (NGO) has already sponsored a free online subscription to female students whose parents work with the Delhi Police. Apart from this, the city police have also taken another initiative for the need of women, under which a sanitary pad vending machine will be installed in all police stations of the capital city. Meanwhile, the pilot project has already been initiated a couple of months ago in South Delhi's Sarojini Nagar police station in association with the prestigious PhD chamber of commerce, Singh confirmed.

Earlier on May 2, an order was issued regarding the last rights of the retired police personnel, which said that the district DCP shall ensure that a wreath is laid of the mortal remains on behalf of the city police chief.

Special commissioner of Police Shalini Singh said the change was formulated during a meeting with retired officers of the force. "During the meeting, they said that several retired officers die without due recognition of their contribution to society. They were uniformed officials and deserve an honourable farewell for safeguarding the national capital and selflessly serving the country. Therefore, the Delhi Commissioner of Police has approved a standard operating procedure (SOP) to pay homage to Delhi Police personnel during their last rites," she said.

Further, the order asks district welfare officers to maintain a database of retired officials in the district with their details. This document must be updated and shared with the Delhi Police's welfare unit every month, it added.