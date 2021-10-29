Kids enrolled but no space in SDMC's schools: AAP councillors

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is setting up its schools to open after almost two years of online learning due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, SDMC councillors have claimed that there is shortage of space within the school and they lack in infrastructure as well.



Over 3 lakh students across Delhi are admitted in SDMC schools currently. Jitendra Kumar, SDMC councillor and AAP leader had brought up the issue in front of the Standing Committee on October 26.

He explained that even though the corporation is planning to reopen schools and invite students back, they are not prepared for it. According to him, schools in his wards have over 1,200 students and no space to seat them. He questioned the civic authorities on how they plan to handle the matter since plans to reopen are already in action.

However, SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan visited a primary school in Basai Darapur area as part of inspection of the area on October 28 and asked authorities to ensure all arrangements are made in a proper manner before

schools reopen. He asked them to take all necessary Covid-19 measures for the safety of children.

He said that "All arrangements are being made as per the norms so SDMC schools could be opened with safety and security."

The Standing Committee has taken the issue into account.