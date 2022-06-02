Kidney racket busted, 10 held

New delhi: The Delhi Police have busted a kidney transplant racket and arrested 10 persons in connection with the case. They used to sell kidneys of homeless people illegally, the police said. DCP Benita Mary Jaiker said that police received secret information on May 26.



Police also said that on pointing out of the informer, one person was located and it was also revealed that such a person will be taken to Hauz Khas in a lab for Pre Anaesthesia check-up (Medical Tests) by the racket members. On this information, a trap was laid near the private lab in Hauz Khas area where on pointing out of the informer, one person namely Pintu Kumar Yadav was located who informed that he was taken at the lab by Sarvjeet and Vipin on the pretext of treatment of his abdomen pain but when he realized that they took him there for kidney donation, he had arguments with them and they went away from there. Accordingly, a case was filed under sections 419/420/468/471/120B/34 IPC and 18/19/20 Transplantation of Human Organs Act on May, 26 and investigation of the same was taken up.

During the investigation, a team was formed under the supervision of ACP Hauz Khas. The team started working on the information and worked relentlessly and further, on the instance of Pintu Kumar Yadav, the police staff reached to Sarvjeet Jailwal and Raghu Sharma.

On enquiry, it was revealed that Raghu Shrama's kidney had already been taken by the Sarvjeet and other gang members. After that, on pointing out of the Raghu Sharma, the team raided at A Block, DDA Flats, Paschim Vihar where four persons including one Shailesh Patel with three other persons- Diwarkar Sarkar, Ashwini Pandey and Rizwan were found present.

The investigation also revealed that these three persons were taken there for illegal kidney transplantation and some medical documents were also recovered from there. Their pre medical tests were already conducted by the gang members till that time and they were about to take them for illegal transplant, but due to the efforts of the police team, their lives were saved well in time.

On interrogation, they disclosed that they used to bring poor and needy persons to one doctor who gave them Rs. 30-40 thousand for this and further sold the kidneys to rich persons on high price.