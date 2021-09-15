Khori: SC says 1-yr timeline for rehabilitation is too long

New Delhi: After the Supreme Court told the Faridabad Municipal Corporation that their timeline of one year for the rehabilitation of nearly 30,000 people left homeless in the wake of the Khori village demolition in the Aravallis was too long, the civic body on Tuesday "in-principle agreed" to roll out a provisional allotment programme for those eligible.



The corporation, which placed the timeline for the rehabilitation process, had sought time till April 30 next year to hand over EWS homes to the people whose homes were razed.

When the corporation submitted its timeline for rehabilitation, the bench said, "You are giving us a time schedule which is not consistent with what we had suggested."

The bench said it had suggested about provisional allotment so that immediate concern can be redressed. The bench also took exception why the court was not informed that commissioner of the corporation was changed.

The bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar told the civic body that upon receipt of applications duly accompanied by documents prima facie establishing eligibility for rehabilitation, the civic body shall issue provisional allotment within a week after due scrutiny and the letter shall indicate that it is only temporary and subject to verification and final draw of lot.

The bench, also comprising Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, said the applicant and his family members will give an undertaking in writing to the corporation that as and when called upon to vacate the premises, in the event of failing to establish the eligibility during the scrutiny or remedy of appeal against such decision, they would do so within two weeks from the receipt of communication.

In the event the applicants are found to be eligible after due scrutiny, a final allotment letter can be issued to the concerned eligible applicants, the bench said.

The bench noted that counsel appearing for the corporation has assured that after provisional allotment, if any repair or maintenance is required to be made, the same shall be carried out preferably within 10 days from the intimation given to the concerned official.

The bench noted the apprehensions raised by the advocates representing some of the petitioners, including those who were residing in the village, regarding the proposed schedule as per which applicants have to submit applications by October 15.

The counsel said time till October 15 would be a short period to comply with the formalities required and said they were open to extending this deadline to November 15 instead, following which the bench said the dates have to be realigned.

The bench said on taking possession of provisional accommodation, the rent/solatium of Rs 2,000 per month to be offered to the concerned eligible applicant from November 1 for six months or actual physical possession of flats, whichever is earlier, shall stand discontinued on a case-to-case basis.