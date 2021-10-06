Khori: SC asks Haryana govt to submit factual basis for declaring Aravallis land as forest area

New Delhi: When confronted by the Supreme Court as to why it had only managed to demolish only some of the structures said to be on forest land of the Aravallis, the Faridabad Municipal Corporation on Tuesday told the top court that this was because the court had granted owners the liberty to approach forest authorities over whether their properties were indeed on forest land.



Following this, a bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari, directed the Haryana government to file a fresh affidavit - detailing the factual basis as to how the area has been notified as a forest area and posted the matter for hearing on October 8.

The Faridabad municipal corporation on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it has demolished several structures, including six farmhouses, which were on forest land.

The apex court, which was hearing the matter about Khori village in Faridabad where unauthorised structures which came under the Aravali forest area were removed, was told by the civic body that due process is being followed before proceeding against unauthorised structures on the forest land.

As per the detail given in the status report, action has been taken in the months of August and September this year against nine structures which included six farmhouses and three marriage palaces.

"You have given details of demolition done in respect of some of the structures and most of the structures are not demolished because of the pending issues," the bench asked the corporation's counsel.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Haryana, said the forest department has taken the decision on the representations and referred to the amendment to the Punjab Land Preservation Act.

The apex court had earlier said that the corporation must proceed against every unauthorised structure standing on forest land.

In another status report filed in the top court, the municipal corporation has given details including that of the modified timeline for the process of allotment of EWS (Economically Weaker Section) flats under the rehabilitation scheme to eligible applicants of Khori 'jhuggis'.

It said a total of 2,583 applications have been received till September 29 and 360 applicants have taken temporary possession of flats till September 30.

The corporation said it has also accepted the suggestion to reduce the initial payment for the EWS flat from Rs 17,000 to Rs 10,000 and further increased the period of repayment from 15 to 20 years. It said a suitable amendment in the policy in this regard will be made after the approval of the state government.