Khori rehabilitation: 'Upfront amount be collected only after final allotment letter'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday said that the upfront amount for EWS flats under the rehabilitation scheme for eligible applicants of Faridabad's Khori village, where unauthorised structures which came under the Aravali forest area were removed, would be collected only

upon issuance of the final allotment letter.

The apex court, which was hearing the matter about Khori village, was informed by one of the petitioners that they have received letters from the authority that they will have to make the upfront payment of Rs 17,000 for provisional allotment of the EWS (Economically Weaker Section) flats.

The counsel representing the Faridabad municipal corporation told a bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari that it appeared that some letters containing the clause for making payment have been issued inadvertently and those would be recalled forthwith.

The upfront amount would be collected from the concerned allottees only upon issue of final allotment letter after the draw of the lot as per the latest scheme, the bench noted in its order.

Senior advocate Sanjay Parikh, appearing for the petitioner, said the top court had earlier observed that the question of payment would arise after the final allotment is made after the draw of lots.

Parikh said the other issue is regarding payment of solatium of Rs 2,000 per month for six months to the eligible applicants who are not being given provisional accommodation.

On the issue of solatium, senior advocate Arun Bhardwaj, appearing for the civic body, said the grievance would be looked into and corrective steps would be taken, if there is any case of non-payment subject to verification.

Bhardwaj told the bench that petitioners can communicate with him on the issues before filing applications in the court so that he could advise the civic body to take appropriate steps if needed.

The bench appreciated the stand taken by him and said in the future, the petitioners should intimate the

counsel representing the corporation about the issue in respect of which redressal is being sought.