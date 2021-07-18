Khori: Many living near debris where homes once stood

Faridabad: After drawing sharp criticism from an Expert Committee of United Nations (UN) Human Rights over mass evictions due to the demolition drive in Khori, Faridabad, the Central government here has called them "unfortunate", reiterating that the demolition is being conducted as per law.



The Permanent Mission of India to the UN denied human rights violations and strongly objected to the UN Human Rights Experts Committee's criticism of the Supreme Court's orders.

"It is unfortunate that the special UN Rapporteurs have chosen to issue a press release just two days after sending a joint communication to the Permanent Mission of India to the UN and not waiting for its response. It is equally unfortunate that Special Rapporteurs have made disrespectful remarks against India's Supreme Court. It is a worrying trend and an abuse of position of the Special Rapporteurs which seriously damages the credibility of the institution," India said.

But even as the denial was being received across the world, the district administration in Faridabad, returned to Khori to continue razing the village - once home to over 30,000 brushing aside desperate pleas from residents to not destroy their homes. Many residents were also left with no option but to watch the earthmovers erase their homes. As in the case of previous days when mass scale demolition was being carried out a large number of people gathered at the demolition site to plead with authorities to not destroy their homes. These people were once again left disappointed with the authorities overlooking their pleas and demolishing the structures.

As per the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad, special camps have been set up for Khori residents to apply for EWS flats in the areas of Bapu Nagar and Dabua colony. Makeshift residential facilities have also been set up at Radha Swami Ashram near Khori.

However, after being let down by the State and its agencies, a large number of people are apprehensive of being rehabilitated and are still residing near the debris of their demolished houses.

After raising voices for Khori residents, a large number of civil society members have now begun to channelise their energy and efforts towards collecting resources so that it can be distributed among Khori residents.

The Supreme Court had provided a time frame till July 19 to carry out maximum demolition of illegal structures at Khori which as per the court had been set up illegally on forest land of Aravallis.

The Apex Court is expected to review the situation in the coming week.