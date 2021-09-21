Khori: 'Less than half of applicants found eligible for EWS flats'

New Delhi: The Faridabad Municipal Corporation on Monday told the Supreme Court here that a total of 2,319 applications for rehabilitation were received up to September 15, from those left homeless in the wake of the Khori village demolition, of which only 892 have passed the eligibility criteria. It added that of those eligible for EWS flats, 302 had collected their provisional allotment letters on Monday.



The action to immediately rehabilitate those displaced by the SC-ordered demolition in the Aravallis area, came after the top court had at an earlier hearing refused to accept the civic body's timeline of one year for the rehabilitation.

A bench of justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari was informed at the outset by Senior advocate Arun Bhardwaj, appearing for the civic body, that now, the last date of submission of application is November 15 and for final scrutiny, including verification of documents, it is November 25. He said the date for publication of final list of eligible applicants is November 29 and the draw will be held on December 2. Bhardwaj added the proposed date for issuance of final allotment letter is now December 15 this year.

The corporation's counsel told the court on Monday that after provisional allotment letters will be given to those who have been found prima facie eligible, they would be asked to move into these flats and in case of any maintenance related difficulty, the same will be rectified as soon as it is pointed out to the authority.

"That is what was expected," the bench said.

The civic body also went on to admit that it only has 2,000 EWS flats for rehabilitation available, whereas the number of people displaced was much higher.

In this midst, the top court also heard submissions regarding the eligibility criteria mentioned in the 'Housing plan for rehabilitation of Khori (Lakkarpur revenue estate) Jhuggi dwellers sitting on land owned by Municipal Corporation Faridabad'.

Senior advocates Colin Gonsalves and Sanjay Parikh, who were appearing for some of the petitioners, called the criteria restrictive and would result in very few passing the test.

"Without applying, it will not be possible for us to know whether he is eligible or not," the bench observed, adding, "Let these people apply, they will verify the position and they will take a stand," and posting arguments on this issue for September 27.

It also dealt with the issue of down payment for the allotment of flats, suggesting Bhardwaj to consider the possibility of involving some banks to give loans to the people who would be eligible but might need financial help.

The court also directed the civic body to submit a chart on debris and unauthorised structures yet to be removed and posted the hearing next for October 22.