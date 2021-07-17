Khori: Demolition continues as some sign up for new homes

Faridabad: In complying with the Supreme Court's order of razing homes, shops and religious structures in Khori, the Faridabad district administration continued with its mass scale demolition drive on Friday. In effect it once again overlooked protests and desperate pleas of several residents who urged the authorities to not destroy their homes.



From the time it was announced by the Apex Court that all structures in Khori had to be demolished without fail, a large number of members in civil society have been critical of the entire process. A major concern for these members has been the rehabilitation policy of thousands of people who have become homeless and how no concrete steps have been taken by the state government as of now to rehabilitate the Khori residents.

UN human rights experts on Friday called on India to halt the eviction of about 100,000 people in Khori Gaon in Faridabad, saying it is particularly important to keep residents safe during the pandemic and terming the Supreme Court's removal order as "extremely worrying".

In its official statement, the United Nations Expert Committee stated, "We appeal to the Indian Government to respect its own laws and its own goal of eliminating homelessness by 2022. It must spare the homes of one lakh people who reside in Khori who come from marginalised and minority communities."

Raising the plight of Khori residents further, the experts mentioned, "The residents of Khori have been hit hardest by COVID-19 pandemic and the order of eviction would lead to 20,000 children and 5,000 pregnant or breastfeeding women at a greater risk at this time."

The Supreme Court has adopted a strict stance on demolishing structures at Khori and has been firm in its order to an extent of even dismissing the review petition to not raze down structures in Khori.

On the tough stance adopted by the highest court in the country the experts committee said, "We find it extremely worrying that India's Highest Court which has in the past led to protection of housing is now leading evictions placing people at risk of internal displacement and homelessness."

The Faridabad District Administration has been granted time till July 19 by the Supreme Court to demolish the maximum number of structures in Khori.

On Friday, the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad officially stated that it was following the orders of the Supreme Court and carrying out demolitions. The Faridabad public officials also stated that they had started the process of supplying forms to residents of Khori for rehabilitating them in EWS flats that have been constructed in colonies of Dabua and Bapu Nagar.

While carrying out a demolition drive at Khori the Faridabad district administration and law enforcement officials of indulging in violence in terms of lathi charge and physical assault with the local population of Khori. On Friday special arrangements were made for locals in terms of food and shelter services at Radha Swami ashram nearby Khori.

The high-handed approach of Faridabad Police was however visible with several media professionals not being allowed to report from the areas where demolition was taking place.