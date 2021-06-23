Khori: AAP MP claims detained during stir

new delhi: Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta on Tuesday claimed that he was "illegally" detained by law enforcement authorities of Haryana and Delhi while he was protesting for the rehabilitation of Khori villagers in Faridabad, 30,000 of whom are set to lose their homes due to a Supreme Court order.

Gupta said he was detained by the police along with other party supporters for protesting against the "inhuman evacuation" of the residents of the Faridabad settlement without first finding a place to relocate them to.

However, authorities in Haryana said that the MP was not detained but merely stopped from protesting.