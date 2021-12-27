Kenyan national kills herself by jumping from 14th floor

greater noida: A 25-year-old girl of Kenyan origin killed herself by jumping from the 14th floor of a housing society in Greater Noida on Sunday morning. Police have detained her male friend for questioning and said that on Saturday night there was a heated argument between the woman and her male friend after which the woman took the extreme step.



As per the station house officer of Beta-2 police station, Anil Kumar, the girl lived in a rented flat in Tower-B in Casa Grand housing society located in Greater Noida. The deceased has been identified as Vinimanyasa Idbo, who was originally from Thika in

Kenya.

"The security guards of the society informed the police about the whole incident and the body was taken into custody. The girl's male friend was living with her on tourist visa. It came to light that there was some dispute going on between the two after which the girl jumped from the balcony of flat," said Kumar.