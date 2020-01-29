Kejriwal's juggernaut crisscrosses Capital

New Delhi: The CM covered four roadshows across the national Capital – Hari Nagar, Rajinder Nagar, Shakur Basti, and Moti Nagar. The official campaign song of the Aam Aadmi Party 'Lage Raho Kejriwal' played throughout the roadshow.



The Chief Minister began the roadshow from Hari Nagar where AAP has fielded Rajkumari Dhillon, replacing sitting MLA Jagdeep Singh who had quit the party alleging "betrayal" for not being given a ticket. Dhillon was a Congress councillor from a ward in Hari Nagar and had joined AAP earlier in this month.

The second roadshow which the CM held was in Rajinder Nagar where AAP's national spokesperson Raghav Chadha has replaced his own party MLA Vijender Garg Vijay. The roadshow kicked off from the Metro Hospital in Pandav Nagar and passed through Metro Hospital (Pandav Nagar), Pandav Nagar, Narayana Depot, Loha Mandi Red Light, Ambedkar Dwar, Budh Nagar, Inderpuri Main Market till Palji Corner.

Volunteers thanked Avrind Kejriwal for giving a local, young and educated candidate the ticket from Rajinder Nagar and pledged to give in their all to ensure that AAP wins with a huge margin from this constituency.

The shopkeepers in the area said, "Arvind ji's policies have resulted in monthly savings of nearly 10 thousand rupees every in our household in this time of economic slowdown. We are very thankful to him and will definitely vote for the Aam Aadmi Party."

Chadha said, "It is amazing that people who are loyal to different parties like BJP and Congress have also pledged to vote on the basis of work done in the last 5 years. They admit that to keep the momentum of development in Delhi going, it is imperative that we ensure Arvind Kejriwal becomes the CM again with majority."

He added, "Passing through the constituency has brought back memories of my childhood as I used to play around in these streets as a kid. Since I was born and brought up here and have family ties across the constituency, serving this area will be like serving my family."

The CM held another roadshow at Shakur Basti where Health minister Satyendra Jain is contesting from, followed by Moti Nagar where AAP has fielded Shiv Charan Goel.

Elections will be held in Delhi on February 8, to decide who will rule the national capital for the next five years with the ruling AAP making a determined bid to return to power and the BJP seeking to have a chief minister in the city after 20 years. The Congress

which had ruled the national capital for 15 successive years, is not seen as a threat by either of the two rival parties. Counting of votes will take place on February 11.