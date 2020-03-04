Kejriwal to not celebrate Holi in wake of Delhi communal violence
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that he would not celebrate Holi in wake of communal violence in northeast Delhi.
Responding to a question at a press conference here, Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party national convener, said that he and his party MLAs would not celebrate Holi due to the riots.
The communal violence in northeast Delhi which was sparked by protests over the amended Citizenship Act and has left 42 dead and over 200 injured.
