Kejriwal to meet newly elected MLAs to decide new govt
New Delhi: As the Aam Aadmi Party gears up to form government for the third time in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of all the elected MLAs to take decisions on the same.
"Party will take the decisions after meeting its MLAs. The views of the MLAs are important for all decisions of the party," a party leader said.
The meeting is called by Kejriwal, the AAP national convener, at his residence at 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday.
The party will also decide the new Cabinet of the government.
On Tuesday, the Delhi Assembly election results were announced and AAP bagged 62 of 70 seats.
AAP is forming a government in Delhi for the third time.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Indian sustains severe burn injuries while trying to save...12 Feb 2020 7:09 AM GMT
Kapil, Azharuddin urge BCCI to take action against U-19...12 Feb 2020 7:07 AM GMT
CBI bribery case: Why bigger accused roaming free, says...12 Feb 2020 6:59 AM GMT
BJP to review Delhi poll results today12 Feb 2020 6:53 AM GMT
India Will Give Memorable Welcome: PM Modi On Donald...12 Feb 2020 6:45 AM GMT