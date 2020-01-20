Kejriwal to file his nomination papers on Tuesday

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal set out on Monday morning to file his nomination from the New Delhi assembly seat. The 'Walk With Kejriwal' roadshow was to be followed by CM Kejriwal going to Jamnagar House to file his nomination papers with the Returning Officer.



However, owing to the unprecedented crowd on the streets that turned out in his support, he was unable to reach the SDM office in time. The road show started from Valmiki Mandir near RK Ashram Marg Metro station and ended at Hanuman Mandir near Connaught Place.

Kejriwal tweeted in the morning, "AAP has begun many chapters of its journey from the historic Valmiki Mandir in New Delhi. In 2013, we had raised the broom (as our election symbol) for the first time to clean up our politics. Today, once again, I will take the blessings of Lord Valmiki and file my nomination."

Flanked by his deputy in the Delhi government, Manish Sisodia and MP Sanjay Singh, CM Kejriwal began his road show in an open jeep which headed towards Connaught Place through the Panchkuian Marg. The rally proceeded into the Inner Circle of CP and then on to Baba Kharak Singh Marg where the rally came to a halt at Hanuman Mandir.

Kejriwal said, "Friends, I am tocuhed by this overwhelming support that I am witnessing today. I love you. We have worked really hard in these five years to improve the lives of the people of Delhi. We have tried to improve the lives of all sections of people, including children, elders and women in Delhi. We have worked with sheer honesty in the last five years, and today marks the beginning of gearing up for the next five years."

"I prayed to Lord Shiva early morning, sought the blessings of Lord Valmiki at Valmiki Mandir, and visited Hanuman Mandir just now to pray to Lord Hanuman that the next five years should be equally fulfilling like the previous five years. I hope that you will bless us in the same way as you blessed us five years back," he added.