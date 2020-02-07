Kejriwal, Tiwari pay obeisance at temple

New Delhi: After a high-pitched election campaign for the Assembly election in Delhi came to an end on Thursday, all three major political parties took a break as senior leaders relaxed and interacted with their respective party workers a day before polling day. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Deputy Manish Sisodia visited temples and held internal meetings; whereas Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari also prayed at a temple before playing a game of cricket with party worker and serving them tea.



The CM, in a tweet, said that he had visited the Hanuman temple in CP and took blessings of Lord Hanuman along with his wife and children. Kejriwal said, "Visited the ancient Hanuman temple of CP and took blessings of Lord Hanuman. Prayed for the progress of the country and Delhi. God said - 'You are doing good work. Keep serving people like this. Leave the fruit on me. Everything will be good.'"

Meanwhile, the Deputy CM was in his Assembly constituency of Patparganj, where he held meetings with his volunteers and went on walks. He will be casting his vote in Pandav Nagar on February 8 and the CM will cast his vote from Civil Lines.

In a tweet in Hindi, the CM claimed he was receiving several calls from people claiming that opposition parties were distributing money and hatching conspiracies. "I am getting calls from several people saying they will distribute money, hatch conspiracies. I appeal to everyone, the truth is with you," he tweeted without naming anyone. "For five years, you have earned blessings and good wishes. In the last few days, they created so many conspiracies but failed. Have faith in God. All holy powers are with you," he said in the same tweet.

On the other hand, Tiwari visited a Mata Rani temple and took the deity's blessings, in addition to personally interacting with party volunteers and booth-level workers. The BJP has also come up with a novel strategy to motivate their booth-level workers. All seven Lok Sabha MPs have put out notices saying booth workers

from 100 booths of their respective parliamentary constituencies where most votes are cast for BJP will be taken for a tea ceremony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi by these MPs.

Moreover, the BJP has also commissioned 240 of its MPs to live and take the party's messages to Delhi's jhuggis, where some of the Capital's most poor voters live. Tiwari said that Delhiites would turn up in large numbers on Saturday to vote his party into government.

Over 1.47 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the electoral battle for Delhi, which is largely being seen as a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, a spirited Congress and the opposition BJP which has campaigned very aggressively. This time the highest proportion of women will also be voting in Delhi since 1993, with over 45 per cent of total registered voters being women.

The national Capital goes to polls on Saturday and the results will be declared on February 11.