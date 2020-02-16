Kejriwal only CM to take oath at Ramlila Maidan
NEW DELHI: AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal is the first and the only Chief Minister of Delhi who has preferred the historic Ramlila Maidan for his oath ceremonies, while his predecessors took oath in the Raj Niwas. The venue is indeed close to Kejriwal's heart as it was from this place that he joined Anna Hazare's India Against Corruption movement in 2011. The movement later became Kejriwal's gateway to politics in 2012.
The city went to polls in 2013, and Kejriwal became the Chief Minister of Delhi with the help of the Congress. He took the oath for the first time on December 28, 2013 in the Ramlila Maidan. However, after 49 days in office Kejriwal resigned on February 14, 2014, the city again went to polls in 2015 and from the same venue a year later on February 14, 2015, he took oath for the second time as the Chief Minister of Delhi.
After completing the term in office, Kejriwal was again elected as the Delhi Chief Minister for the third time and took oath from the same venue. Apart from Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party, the venue has witnessed the presence of prominent personalities and historical events.
