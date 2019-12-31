Kejriwal not like Castro, Guevara: Javadekar

New Delhi: Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stating that people believed him to be a great revolutionary like Fidel Castro and Che Guevara in 2015 but he was exposed.

According to Javadekar, his party will form the next government in Delhi with full majority. At a Press conference on Monday, where AAP leader Guggan Singh joined BJP, Javadekar, said that in the year 2015, people thought that Kejriwal will be a great revolutionary, like Fidel Castro or Che Guevara. But people have realised the reality was nothing like what they believed about him.

The BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and programmes of his government will come to power in Delhi, he said.

Javadekar said that after BJP forms the government, Delhi will be powered by a "triple engine" of development as it already rules at the Centre and the three municipal corporations in the city. Javadekar is Delhi BJP's Assembly election incharge.