Kejriwal may retain old Cabinet

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal's new Cabinet is unlikely to have fresh faces as he is expected to retain all six incumbent ministers, top sources in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Wednesday. Speculation was rife over inclusion of Oxford-educated Atishi and Raghav Chadha, a prominent young face of the party, in the new Cabinet. At a press conference, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said all the Cabinet ministers of the new government will take oath along with Kejriwal.



Sisodia said, "We will be holding the oath-taking ceremony on Sunday at 10 am. Everyone in Delhi is invited to come and bless their son, their brother, Arvind Kejriwal and take an oath for a better Delhi."

"This is the historic mandate for the AAP and for the first time in India people voted for the work. People have rejected the politics of hatred. They have shown that the citizens of Delhi are pro-development and pro-work. The people of Delhi believe that the work of the government is to make Delhi a better place. Delhiites have proved that the development model of Arvind Kejriwal is something which will progress the country and the economy. Today the meaning of the Deshbhakti or patriotism is giving good education, health, infrastructure, making a better city and ensuring the safety of women. Lastly, by this election, the people of Delhi have said that Kejriwal is their son and brother and they want to make him the chief minister," he added.

In a tweet Sisodia said, "Son of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and the new government under his leadership will take oath as Chief Minister on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan. My appeal to you is that all of you reach there at 10 am to bless your son and encourage him." Later in the day, the Deputy CM then went on a thanksgiving tour in his constituency in Patparganj where he started with a padyatra followed by a roadshow. Walking around the four wards of the assembly, he greeted people and thanked the voters.

Aam Aadmi Party's national Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who returned to power with a stunning election victory, will take oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third consecutive term on Sunday. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at Ramlila Maidan at 10 am and is open to all. All Cabinet ministers will also take oath along with Kejriwal at the event.

On Wednesday, the incumbent Arvind Kejriwal met the party MLAs in an internal meeting. The legislators then elected him as the leader of the legislative party.