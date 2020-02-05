Kejriwal looks to repeat his victory streak from New Delhi constituency

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal is contesting election from the New Delhi constituency in the 2020 Delhi state election. The CM is competing against Congress's Romesh Sabharwal, BJP's Sunil Yadav and BSP's Ram Gulam.



In the 2015 by-polls, the CM had won from the New Delhi constituency against BJP's Nupur Sharma and Congress's Kiran Walia. This time, the BJP has fielded Delhi unit Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav, and the Congress has fielded a candidate associated with the National Students Union (NSUI), Romesh Sabharwal. In 2013, Kejriwal defeated former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, with a considerable margin and in 2015 he defeated BJP's Nupur Sharma.

According to election commission data, there are 79,047 male voters in the New Delhi constituency and 65,461 female. The total number of voters in this constituency stands at 1,44,509. This constituency has a high number of government employees and traders.

Amongst the traders, there are mixed feelings when it comes to voting in the 2020 Assembly elections. A trader in Sarojini Nagar, Basu Dev said, "I am a tenant and I have not been able to get free electricity I see other people get benefits but not me. A political party should be for all. I haven't made up my mind about who to vote for." Some of the areas under this constituency are Gole Market, Sarojini Nagar, Jangpura, and Lajpat Nagar.

The 2015 Delhi elections took place after a year of President's rule in Delhi post-Kejriwal's resignation from power after holding office for 49 days. A risk taken by the AAP but worked out well for them because they came back with a majority of 67 seats out of 70. The first election fought by the AAP – the 2013 Assembly elections – it bagged 28 seats making them eligible to form a minority government which was a surprise in itself but the victory of 2015 polls left many stunned.

The BJP, which had managed to win only three seats in the 2015 elections, has claimed that this time that it will sweep the Delhi elections with MP Manoj Tiwari assuring that the party will get 50 plus seats. Meanwhile, BJP's Yadav is also certain of a smooth victory seeing the Centre's support to the state party with many central leaders campaigning ahead of the Assembly elections.

A host of independent candidates, including BSP's Ram Gulam and RPI(A)'s Meena Suryawanshi are also contesting the elections this time from the New Delhi Constituency.