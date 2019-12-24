Kejriwal lays foundation stone of Ashram flyover extension & underpass

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal laid the foundation stone of the extended Ashram flyover and underpass on Tuesday. To provide relief to the daily commuters from the traffic congestion, the Delhi government had decided to extend the Ashram flyover up to DND flyway and construct an underpass on the Ashram flyover. The Delhi CM said, "There is heavy traffic congestion on Ashram Chowk during office hours. People are stuck on one signal for at least 45 minutes, which creates a ruckus and long jams on a single road. To provide relief to the daily commuters from traffic congestion, we have decided to extend Ashram flyover up to the DND flyway, which will decrease the travel time between Noida and Ashram due to no extended signals. Commuters traveling from Lajpat Nagar to Noida and Sarai Kale Khan will have to face no diversions or signals."



Kejriwal said, "In the last five years, the Delhi government has constructed 24 flyovers across the city. The responsibility of identifying and creating a list of all the congested spots which lead to traffic jams in the city will be handed over to an agency. The wide roads in Delhi turn into a narrow lane or 3 or 4-lane roads after a few miles which create a bottleneck situation and heavy traffic at some particular locations. The designated agency will provide us with a roadmap on how to solve the problem of traffic congestion at various locations across city."

The construction of underpass will cost about Rs 78 crore and will be completed within the next year. The 410 meters long underpass will be four lanes, and after its completion, 41 percent of the traffic will use this underpass. The construction of flyovers will cost around Rs 128.95 crore and will be completed within the next year. It will be a six-lane flyover from Ashram to DND. Ramps will be built for the Sarai Kale Khan. Similarly, ramps will also be built for the Ashram from the ITO. The ramp will be about 1,400 metres long. In addition, a subway will be constructed for the convenience of pedestrians on Maharani Bagh red light.