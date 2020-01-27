Kejriwal launches website to directly communicate with people

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched the 'Kejriwal aapke dwaar' campaign to directly connect with the people of Delhi through pre-recorded messages.

The name of the website launched under the campaign is: HYPERLINK http://www.welcomekejriwal.in

Kejriwal said with the help of technology he would be able to directly reach out to the people of the city.

"We made a website through which I would be able to talk directly to the people of Delhi on different issues" he said.

The website has pre-recorded messages of the chief minister talking on different issues, such as health, education and unauthorised colonies among others.

"People would also be able to register their complaints which I will address after elections," he added.