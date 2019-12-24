Kejriwal launches AAP govt's 'Report Card'

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched a report card of his five years in power since 2015, describing the top 10 achievements of his government.

The report card will be taken to 35 lakh households in the city as part of a door-to-door campaign, he said.

The report card is part of the party's campaign for the upcoming Assembly election. The tenure of Kejriwal's government will end in February, 2020.