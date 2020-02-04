Kejriwal holds four Jansabhas

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday at a Jansabha in Narela Assembly constituency said that he has fulfilled his duties as the son of Delhi. The CM conducted four Jansabhas in the national Capital. Kejriwal held a Jansabha in Narela, Ghonda, Vishwas Nagar, and Gandhi Nagar.



The CM said that Delhi's education is so good that it is being talked about across the world. All health facilities under the Delhi government have been made completely free. He said, "As your son I have made Teerth Yatra accessible to 40,000 pilgrims. As an elder son I have tried to fulfill my responsibilities. All opposition parties have come together to make your son lose. The BJP has 200 MPs on ground in Delhi and CMs of other states too to make me lose. All these people are trying to make such a small perosn like myself lose the elections. Do you want your son to lose? Will you support your son? "When Yogi Adityanath came to Delhi to speak at a rally he said that the schools and hospitals here are bad. He said that if BJP comes we will make it like the UP. Do you want your health facilities and education to be like U.P? The BJP is against the free schemes, they say that they will stop all the free benefits. I ask you, should electricity be free or not?

"I am not asking for votes for me. I have no desire to be Chief Minister. I am asking for votes for Delhi, I am asking for votes for the future of the children of the national Capital, I am asking for votes for your families," Kejriwal added.